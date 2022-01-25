Source: RBZ Forex Auction Results – 25 January 2022 – Pindula News

The value of the Zimbabwe dollar has continued to fall against the US dollar at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) foreign currency (forex) auction.

Data released by the central bank following the forex auction conducted on Tuesday, 25 January 2021 indicates that the local currency fell by $2.5995 against the US dollar.

This week the weighted average was US$1: ZWL$115.4223 down from the 18 January rate that stood at US$1: ZWL$112.8228.

In total, US$38 775 772.07 was allotted this week, with the bulk of the allotment going to raw materials followed by machinery and equipment. This is significantly higher than the US$30 866 275.90 million allotted last week.

906 bids were received on the Small to Medium enterprises forex auction, with 697 accepted and 209 disqualified. The total number of bids allotted was 697.