RBZ Forex Auction Results – 25 January 2022

0

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ)

The value of the Zimbabwe dollar has continued to fall against the US dollar at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) foreign currency (forex) auction.

Data released by the central bank following the forex auction conducted on Tuesday, 25 January 2021 indicates that the local currency fell by $2.5995 against the US dollar.

This week the weighted average was US$1: ZWL$115.4223 down from the 18 January rate that stood at US$1: ZWL$112.8228.

In total, US$38 775 772.07 was allotted this week, with the bulk of the allotment going to raw materials followed by machinery and equipment. This is significantly higher than the US$30 866 275.90 million allotted last week.

906 bids were received on the Small to Medium enterprises forex auction, with 697 accepted and 209 disqualified. The total number of bids allotted was 697.

On the main forex auction, a total of 537 bids were received, 422 were accepted and 115 were disqualified. The total number of bids allotted was 422.

Bids with overdue CDIs, outstanding Bills of Entry (BOEs), and those with sufficient FCA balances were also disqualified.

Some bids were also allotted on a pro-rata basis.

Number of Bids Received 906 537
Number of Bids Disqualified 209 115
Total Number of Bids Accepted : 697 422
Total Number of Bids Allotted : 697 422
Total Value of Bids Accepted : USD6,153,778.39 USD32,621,993.68
Amount Allotted : JSD6,153,778.39 USD32,621,993.68
Highest Rate Received : 130.0000 130.0000
Lowest Bid Rate Received : 106.0000 107.0000
Lowest Bid Rate Allotted : 106.0000 107.0000
Weighted Average Rate : 115.4223
PURPOSE AMOUNT ALLOTTED SME AUCTION AMOUNT ALLOTTED MAIN AUCTION
Raw Materials 1,219,985.38 15,075,011.73
Machinery and Equipment 1,927,856.57 8,367,681.17
Consumables (Incl. Spares, Tyres, Electricals, etc) 967,713.63 2,882,019.59
Services (Loans, Education, Dividends, Disinvestments, etc) 1,195,329.76 1,749,583.84
Retail and Distribution (Incl. Food, Beverages, etc) 439,023.08 2,174,100.12
Electricity
Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals 250,416.84 1,700,372.52
Paper and Packaging 153,453.13 673,224.71
TOTAL 6,153,778.39 32,621,993.68
GRAND TOTAL AWARDED 38,775,772.07

Image

