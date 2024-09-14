Reaching out to remote communities in Zimbabwe on two wheels

On a typical day, Otilla Ncube packs her maternal and neonatal care equipment and sets off on her bicycle to visit households in the community. Under a grass-thatched gazebo, she sets up her equipment.

Ncube’s role extends beyond health checkups. She is also a crucial link in promoting safe water, sanitation, and hygiene practices. During her home visits, she inspects homes and ensures that families are following proper hygiene practices, such as treating and storing drinking water safely. She also teaches mothers and their children how to properly wash their hands.

“At community level, the village health workers have been trained to identify danger signs in mothers and their newborns and make referrals to the health facility,” explains UNICEF Zimbabwe Health Specialist Meggie Gidiba.

Reducing child deaths

This crucial support is part of a broader initiative by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, in partnership with UNICEF and funded by the Government of China. Between 2018 and 2020, 600 bicycles were distributed to village health workers across Matabeleland South and Mashonaland Central Provinces. The goal was to improve access to maternal, newborn, and child health services in these hard-to-reach areas and to enhance the quality and use of these services.

Along with the bicycles, village health workers received kits equipped with essential tools such as respiratory timers, mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC) measuring tapes, weighing scales, thermometers, and medical supplies. These tools are vital for monitoring the health of pregnant women, newborns and children under five, and for ensuring timely interventions.

The programme is making a crucial contribution to Zimbabwe’s efforts to meet UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3, which aims to reduce neonatal mortality in all countries to at least 12 per 1,000 live births by 2030. Zimbabwe still has a significant way to go to reach the Goal. In 2019, neonatal mortality rate stood at 32 deaths per 1,000 live births. The numbers had not significantly changed since 2010.

Against this background, however, the UNICEF and China’s support to village health workers is paving the way for important progress. According to the District Nursing Officer for Mangwe, Ncebile Ngwenya, the programme has already gone a long way in improving access to health care in remote areas. “We now have good linkages with our communities. We are leaving no one behind,” she says.