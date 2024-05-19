Source: Red Cross hailed | The Sunday Mail

Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri

Sunday Mail Reporter

DEFENCE Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has commended Red Cross and Red Crescent for the crucial role they play in responding to disasters.

She was speaking during commemorations of the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day held in Gweru yesterday.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri hailed the two humanitarian organisations’ contributions to addressing challenges posed by climate change and human-induced conflicts.

“The work of the Red Cross and the Red Crescent is increasingly becoming important given the recurrence of conflict and natural disasters the world over,” she said.

“The SADC (Southern African Development Community) region in particular has not been spared as it has experienced in the recent past irregular rainfall patterns that have resulted in droughts and flooding, which has negatively affected the region’s food security situation.

“The region is also grappling with a cholera outbreak.

“These calamities mostly affect vulnerable members of communities including women, children, the elderly and those living with disabilities.

“The importance of the role played by the two organisations in alleviating the plight of vulnerable communities cannot, thus, be overemphasised.”

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri acknowledged the Red Cross and Red Crescent’s ongoing support for the Government’s disaster preparedness initiatives.

This collaboration, she said, was vital in ensuring a more effective national response to unforeseen emergencies and crises.

“Dealing with emergency situations of this nature demands a multi-sectoral approach,” she continued.

“The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society is an important player in the national disaster preparedness architecture in Zimbabwe.

“As a permanent member of the Civil Protection Unit, it has contributed immensely to disaster preparedness and alleviation in the country.

“It is gratifying to note that the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society has joined hands with Government and other stakeholders to combat the scourge of drug and substance abuse in the country. Drug and substance abuse has become a major health challenge as it is threatening to decimate the youth population.”

This year’s commemorations were held under the theme “Keeping Humanity Alive”.