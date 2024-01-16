Source: Red Cross responds to cholera outbreak in Chiredzi –Newsday Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) has scaled up its response to the cholera outbreak in Chiredzi following a recent upsurge in cases of the deadly diarrhoeal disease in the district.

Statistics released by the Health and Child Care ministry on Wednesday showed that Chiredzi was among the country’s cholera hotspots.

As of last Sunday, a cumulative total of 18 100 suspected cholera cases, 68 laboratory confirmed deaths, 323 suspected cholera deaths 2 065 laboratory confirmed cases were reported across the country, according to the Health and Child Care ministry.

The outbreak has now spread to more than the 17 traditional cholera hotspot districts with Chiredzi recording 45 new suspected cholera cases as of last Sunday.

The south-eastern district is contending with a severe cholera outbreak, placing immense strain on healthcare systems, and necessitating coordinated action.

As such, the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) has joined forces with the Health Child Care ministry and other partners to address the multifaceted challenges posed by the outbreak.

“The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society in support of the Health and Child Care ministry’s cholera outbreak response in Chiredzi has set up a cholera treatment centre [CTC)] as cases spike in the district,” said ZRCS secretary-general Elias Hwenga.

“We have also established a community oral rehydration point to deal with moderate cases, easing pressure on the CTC and other health facilities.”

Hwenga said ZRCS in collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies have launched an emergency appeal to intervene.

“The emergency appeal focuses on critical areas, including the prevention and control of the cholera spread, improved case management, and the enhancement of water and sanitation facilities,” Hwenga said.

“The appeal also underscores the importance of community engagement, accountability, and inclusivity in providing a holistic response to the diverse needs of affected communities.”

In the wake of the ever-increasing new cases, Chiredzi Town Council has since warned residents of the diarrhoeal disease.

“Chiredzi Town Council would like to seriously advise its valued residents and stakeholders to take care as there has been a surge in cholera cases around the town,” said town secretary Wesley Kauma.

“Tshovani Poly Clinic has recorded its first cholera death case from an individual who had travelled from Mkwasine area.”

Kauma said the local authority working with the Health ministry and other partners like ZRCS have taken measures and set up a cholera treatment centre in Mkwasine.

He urged residents to desist from shaking hands, minimise travelling, consume hot food and avoid food from unsanitary places as well as thoroughly wash vegetables and fruits before consumption.

Chiredzi council has also warned residents against gatherings and register assemblies with relevant authorities.