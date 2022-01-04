Source: Redcliff woman fatally stabbed – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

A 22-YEAR-OLD Redcliff woman was fatally stabbed by an unidentified woman during a dispute with another female last Saturday.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko yesterday confirmed the incident, which occurred in Rutendo suburb of Redcliff.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms handling an investigation into the murder of a 22-year-old woman at Mutegude shopping centre in Rutendo, Redcliff, under Kwekwe police district,” Mahoko said.

“The incident happened on December 31 at about 2030 hours. The now deceased was identified as Yeukai Muzadzi of Rutendo residential suburb.”

It is alleged that Muzadzi was involved in an altercation with another woman, when an unidentified man appeared and stabbed her three times with a knife.

She was rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital, but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Mahoko said the two suspects were still at large.