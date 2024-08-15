Source: Regional rights defenders engage govt over crackdown –Newsday Zimbabwe

Foreign Affair minister Frederick Shava

SOUTHERN Africa Human Rights Defenders Network (Southern Defenders) have written to Foreign Affair minister Frederick Shava over the worrying trend of suppression of civil space, arrests of opposition members and threats to dissenting voices ahead of the Sadc Heads of State and Government Summit.

This comes as government has gone on a rampage crushing dissenting voices amid fears of protests during the Sadc summit scheduled for Saturday, with over 100 pro-democracy and opposition activists in arbitrary detention.

Southern Defenders chairperson Adriano Nuvunga said government should immediately release those arrested for simply practising their constitutional rights.

“This crackdown includes the arbitrary detention of approximately 165 people, comprising members of the opposition, activists and human rights defenders, some of whom have allegedly been subjected to torture and other ill-treatment,” Nuvunga wrote.

“Those arrested are being charged with disorderly conduct in public places and other charges under Chapter 4 of Zimbabwe’s Criminal Law [Codification and Reform] Act, on assumptions that they were planning to protest ahead of the Sadc summit.

“We urge you and your government to immediately and unconditionally release those arrested, simply for exercising their rights, as their continued arbitrary detention is in violation of their rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly and liberty.”

The crackdown began on June 16 targeting 79 members of the Citizens for Coalition Change, who were gathered at a private residence in Avondale, Harare, where they were celebrating the International Day of the African Child, according to party leaders.

The police arrested and arbitrarily detained 79 people, including CCC interim party leader Jameson Timba.

Only two people have been granted bail since their arrest.

During their arrest, the police used batons and fired teargas at the group, resulting in injuries, which saw one of the party activists requiring surgery.

“We, therefore, call on Sadc member States to call on the government of Zimbabwe to immediately and unconditionally release all activists, opposition politicians and civil society members and students, and drop all charges against them as they are detained solely for exercising their human rights,” Nuvunga wrote.

“As Zimbabwe assumes the position of Sadc chairperson, we also urge Sadc member States to prioritise peace and security in Zimbabwe and encourage the country to respect, protect and fulfil the human rights of everyone in the country, including the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly.”