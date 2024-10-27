Source: Registrar jailed for theft – The Standard

A registrar at the Chipinge Civil Registry Office has been sentenced to three years imprisonment for theft of funds amounting to more than US$7 000.

Austin Dube was arraigned before the Chipinge magistrates court last week where he was facing two counts of theft.

The court heard that on July 28, the complainant who is the provincial registrar for Manicaland Province in the case had noted some irregularities in Dube’s office.

She called for an investigation and Dube could not account for US$ 4 115, which he had collected from their sub offices.

The court heard that on August 28, Dube was given registry collection fees, amounting to US$6 793.

The money was not banked.

Out of a total of US$7385, nothing was recovered.

One year was suspended leaving him to serve an effective two years in prison.