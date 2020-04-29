Source: Relief for tenants, landlords during lockdown period | The Herald

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo (left) field questions from the media during the post-Cabinet briefing at Munhumutapa Building in Harare yesterday. He is flanked by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa (centre) and Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Cabinet Decision Matrix is an outline of issues discussed and decisions taken in Cabinet, read out to the media after each session. It reflects the discussions of the Executive in existing and emerging issues, as well as tracking progress on Government priorities through the 100-Day cycles. The Decision Matrix is not, however, to be confused with minutes. The main objective of the Cabinet Decision Matrix, introduced by the Second Republic, is to ensure transparency in governance by bringing the nation close to the issues that the Executive is seized with, and solutions thereof.

THIRTEENTH MEETING DECISIONS MATRIX: APRIL 28, 2020

1. Zimbabwe Response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak

Cabinet received and adopted a report on the National Preparedness and Response to the COVID-19 Outbreak, which was presented by Honourable K.C.D. Mohadi, Chairman of the Ad Hoc Inter-Ministerial Task Force on COVID-19. Cabinet was informed that as at April 26, 2020, a cumulative total of 6 935 COVID-19 tests had been carried out. Of these tests, 31 were confirmed positive cases, inclusive of five recoveries and four deaths.

In order to reach the testing target, the joint testing teams will immediately conduct tests in all the provinces utilising the following phased approach:

a) Phase 1, which will initially focus on Harare and Bulawayo, will test the following:

Security personnel and their families;

All medical staff and patients at all central hospitals;

All returning residents from abroad in designated mandatory quarantine facilities;

All contacts of confirmed cases regardless of showing symptoms of the disease;

All the community around a cluster of cases;

Immigration officials at R.G. Mugabe, J.M. Nkomo, and Victoria Falls international airports; at Beitbridge and Forbes border posts;

Drivers at truck stops; and

All cases fitting the case definition.

b) Phase 2, which will entail the expansion of sample collection and testing to all categories under Phase 1 across all provinces and districts.

Further measures taken include the following:

Disbursement by Treasury of $100 million towards the mopping up of all available local PPEs stock;

Identification by the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development of strategic truck stops along the country’s regional corridors to be designated by way of the Government Gazette as SADC Transit Truck Stops for use by regional transit traffic when traversing Zimbabwe during the COVID-19 pandemic;

The setting up of isolation facilities at Rowa Training Centre and Vhuti High School for those those entering the country using the Forbes Border Post, and Kariba and Chirundu border posts, respectively;

The drilling of 13 boreholes at priority centres identified by Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, including one at Wilkins Hospital and two at Beatrice Road Infections Diseases Hospital; and

Disbursement by Treasury of $667 million of the budgeted $758 million towards the fight against COVID-19;

In view of the foregoing, Cabinet resolved as follows:

a) that the proposed truck stops be gazetted in terms of Statutory Instrument 93/2020;

b) that His Excellency the President consider the promulgation of Presidential Regulations to give relief to both tenants and landlords during the lockdown period;

c) that both residential and commercial properties be afforded a moratorium on evictions in respect of applicable lease obligations due for the period from April to the end of the lockdown, including the payment of rentals due for those months;

d) that any unpaid rentals due for the period from April to end of the lockdown be paid in equal instalments after the declaration of the end of the lockdown period together with the rental payments due for those months;

e) that all rent deferrals shall be free of any interest charges or penalties of whatever nature;

f) that homeowners or landlords obliged to make repayments on their properties or on any other property to which the rent deferrals apply shall be entitled, in respect of their mortgage obligations, to similar relief mutatis mutandis which will apply to tenants as set out in sub-paragraphs, above in respect of their mortgage obligations; and

g) that His Excellency the President will present a COVID-19 Economic Recovery and Stimulus package in due course.

2. Progress update on the Implementation of the 5th 100-Day Cycle Priority Projects

Cabinet received and appreciated progress reports in the implementation of the 5th 100-Day Cycle Priority Projects, which the ministers presented. The Meeting noted that most of the projects, had been affected by the current COVID-19 lockdown measures.

1. Environment, Climate, Tourism and

Hospitality Industry

The Minister informed Cabinet as follows:

that development of the Kore-Kore cultural village was completed, and was ready for commissioning;

that the World of Wonders Service Excellence Training Programme which targeted 400 participants from 15 organisations stood 90 percent complete;

that the construction of a one community curio shop at Matarazi Falls, in Nyanga,was at 95 percent completion;

that the construction of a lion park at Mutirikwi/Kyle Recreation Park stood at 95 percent completion;

that the planting of 202 330 trees under the Tobacco Wood Energy Programme was now at 80 percent completion; and

that the planting of 1 636 000 trees by chiefs, Members of Parliament and Senators under the Zimbabwe @ 40 Tree Planting Campaign stood at 80 percent completion.

2. Information Communication Technology, ­ Postal and Courier Services

The Minister reported as follows:

that ICT labs were established at 17 schools countrywide out of the targeted 20. Training of teachers had only been conducted at Dimbe Primary School;

that of the five higher tertiary learning institutions targeted for internet connection, connection had only been completed at Hillside Teachers’ College, in Bulawayo, while fibre installations at Marymount Teachers’ College had been completed; and that six of the targeted nine shared base stations in Glenara, Harare; Rhodene, Masvingo; Masembura, Mashonaland Central; Loreto Mission, Silobela; Nkosana, Victoria Falls; and Collen Bawn in Gwanda are now on air.

Regarding the connection of health centres to the Telemedicine platform, Cabinet noted that the Memorandum of Understanding between Zimbabwe and ITU had been signed, Telemedicine equipment had been procured, technicians had been trained and equipment installed at 16 Clinics.

3. Foreign Affairs and International Trade

The Minister informed Cabinet as follows:

on enhancing the country’s image, His Excellency the President had hosted an interactive New Year reception for diplomats; the Minister held diplomatic briefings with all European ambassadors accredited to Zimbabwe; and the Deputy Minister held five interviews in South Africa to enhance the image of the country;

pertaining to re-engaging the West, Cabinet was informed that the Ministry will continue to re-engage the EU and the USA until sanctions are totally removed.

On developing and consolidating political and economic relations with selected countries in Africa, Asia and the Pacific; the following progress had been registered:

that the Chinese State Counsellor and Foreign Minister had visited Zimbabwe in January 2020 on his five-country tour of Africa and held discussions which sought to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries;

that His Excellency the President had attended the inauguration of his Mozambican counterpart on 15 January 2020 and had held a sideline meeting to cement the strong relations that exist between the two countries;

that His Excellency the President had attended the inauguration of the Namibian President on 21 March 2020;

that the President had attended the AU Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from 9 to 10 February 2020, where the AU had made a blanket resolution calling for the lifting of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe;

that His Excellency the President had attended the Second Session of the Zimbabwe-Botswana Bi-National Commission in Gaborone, in February 2020. The President and his Botswana counterpart had witnessed the signing of one agreement and six Memoranda of Understanding, aimed at further strengthening economic co-operation between the two countries; and

that Zimbabwe had successfully coordinated the hosting of the 6th Session of the African Regional Forum on Sustainable Development held in Victoria Falls from 24 to 27 February 2020 and that Zimbabwe was elected as the Chair of the Bureau of African Regional Forum on Sustainable Development for the year 2020.

4. Industry and Commerce

The Minister reported as follows:

that construction of Intravenous Infusion Mixing Plant Facilities had been completed;

that five of the targeted 10 awareness campaigns to sensitise consumers on the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act were conducted, two in Harare, two in Marondera, and one in Chinhoyi;

that the creation of a Reserved Sector Database exercise was 60 percent complete; and

that the resuscitation of RHA Tungstein, was at an advanced stage with construction of the substation now complete with 5,2 km of the 6km KVA line having been completed.

3.Concept Note on the National Development Strategy 2021-2025 (NDS 2025): A Successor to the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP)

Cabinet considered and approved a concept note on the National Development Strategy 2021-2025 (NDS 2025): a Successor to the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP), which was presented by the Minister of Finance and Economic Development. Approval of the concept note paves way for the launch of the NDS 2025 development process.

The NDS 2025, which commences soon after the expiry of the TSP in December 2020, will run from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2025.