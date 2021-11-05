Source: Remain vigilant against Covid: Minister | The Herald

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa

Herald Reporter

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has called on Zimbabweans not to lose their guard against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Mutsvangwa said this while responding to questions from backbenchers in the Senate yesterday.

The country has been under varying degrees of lockdowns since the outbreak of the disease last year.

Minister Mutsvangwa said while the numbers of the infected were going down there was need to remain cautious.

“The Government has procured nearly 20 million vaccines, so we should encourage more people to get vaccinated in our communities.

“We should continue to encourage our communities to continue wearing masks, washing of hands and other social distancing measures,” Minister Mutsvangwa said.

She added that the recent commissioning of an oxygen plant in Manicaland would also go a long way in assisting the country treat people infected with the virus.

She said Government was capacitating health centres across the country to handle Covid-19 cases.

Government extended the level two lockdown by a further two weeks this week while youths aged 16 and 17 can now be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Minister Mutsvangwa said Government was committed to improving the welfare of health workers.

She said some of the non-monetary incentives being provided by the Government include accommodation and vehicle loan schemes.

President Mnangagwa recently commissioned blocks of flats for doctors in Harare while more would be constructed across the country.