Remarkable story of global love and support

Dr Joseph Ayeni was desperately ill after a life-threatening stroke. Today he is enjoying life at home with his family, completely well again. And this is all thanks to the love and support of a remarkable global family – the international boxing fraternity.

Dr Ayeni gave more than 30 years of his life to the development of boxing both in Africa and around the world. For a long time he was one of the members of the IBA Board of Directors, but just a year before being hit by the stroke he left his post and retired because of his age.

Sometime after his retirement, Dr. Ayeni suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. But the clinics where he was treated failed to cope. His story could have ended tragically, but the global boxing family demonstrated that it is truly huge and friendly! Thanks to people who kept in touch with Dr. Ayeni, news of his situation reached the President of the International Boxing Association, Umar Kremlev.

This good man promised to cure him, and he took immediate action – asking a clinic to help and assisting Ayeni to undergo treatment. Kremlev then organised a period of rehabilitation and today Ayeni is completely healthy, full of life at home with his family.

We were asked to publish this story at Dr. Ayeni’s request. He believes that all good deeds shouldn’t stay in the shade.

“I really believe that the IBA is a family. Every person is precious, even after retirement. I am grateful to fate that all has happened this way. Umar takes his place worthily, and he really is a man of his word. Thank you, my good friend, for giving me more days of my life! Thanks to the entire IBA boxing family for taking care of older generations,” Dr. Ayeni said.