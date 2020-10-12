Reprieve for Chitungwiza residents as municipality stops demolitions 

CHITUNGWIZA Municipality on Sunday 11 October 2020 resolved to stop the demolition of some residents’ houses after Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) threatened to sue the local authority for violating people’s fundamental rights.

In a letter written on behalf of Chitungwiza Residents Trust

(CHITREST) by Paidamoyo Saurombe and Tinashe Chinopfukutwa of ZLHR to

the Chamber Secretary at Chitungwiza Municipality, the residents

association protested against the local authority’s issuance of a

purported Demolition Order on Thursday 8 October 2020, where it

identified some places in St Mary’s, Zengeza, Seke and Nyatsime

suburbs ordering people occupying houses in these areas to depart from

the land, remove property from the land, demolish any structures

erected, remove all the rubble from the land and restore the land to

its original site by Monday 12 October 2020.

Saurombe and Chinopfukutwa stated that the issuance of a purported

Demolition Order by Chitungwiza Municipality is a violation of

residents’ basic rights protected under section 74 of the Constitution

and which provides that no persons may be evicted from their home or

have their home demolished without an order of court made after

considering all the relevant circumstances.

Saurombe and Chinopfukutwa gave Chitungwiza Municipality an ultimatum

lasting up to 9:AM on Monday 12 October 2020 for the local authority

to furnish them with a court order authorising the eviction of people

and demolition of their houses or else the human rights lawyers would

pursue legal remedies to protect the rights of the residents.

But in response to the letter written by CHITREST, Chitungwiza

Municipality on Sunday 11 October 2020 said it had resolved to suspend

the demolition exercise hence the demolitions will no longer be

effected as per its Demolition Order which it had issued on 8 October

2020.