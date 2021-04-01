Source: ‘Residents clock 30 years without tap water’ – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY BEAUTY NYUKE

THE Community Water Alliance (CWA) yesterday called for urgency in addressing the water challenges in Harare’s Mabvuku-Tafara high-density suburbs where residents have gone for 30 years without running water.

CWA spokesperson Chris Gohori on Tuesday said council’s failure to provide tap water had exposed Mabvuku-Tafara residents to waterborne diseases.

He said this during the launch of borehole projects at the Later Day Adventist Church in Mabvuku.

“Some places like Mabvuku-Tafara have gone for 30 years without water,” Gohori said.

“We are now educating the Mabvuku-Tafara communities about how the coronavirus spreads. We recently also distributed hygiene kits, soaps, sanitisers, and water pills to reduce the spread of waterborne diseases and COVID-19.”

Mercy Kasvosve, a Mabvuku-Tafara councillor said residents were using old wells which were prone to contamination by raw sewage.

“The boreholes are there, but there are so many people in Mabvuku-Tafara who fetch water from them,” Kasvosve said.