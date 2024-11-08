Source: Residents partner NGO for business incubation hub – The Southern Eye

THE Bulawayo ward 5 development committee, in partnership with a non-governmental organisation (NGO), is finalising paperwork to open business incubation and a vocational training hub in Donnington.

The collaborative effort is expected to transform the Inkunzi beer garden to a state-of-the-art business incubation and vocational training hub, set to be operational by year-end.

Speaking to Southern Eye this week, ward 5 councillor Dumisani Nkomo said the project, which started six months ago, was finalised and it would be operational by year-end.

The project is a partnership between the ward development committee and an NGO and the paperwork is ready.

“We expect the place to be fully operational by the end of year. Inkunzi used to be a beer garden but has been disused for many years (sic)” he said.

“We have been engaging our prospective partner for the past six months. The target is young unemployed youths and the businesses are micro to small-scale enterprises in catering, hair dressing, dressmaking, carpentry, welding and motor mechanics, among others.”

Nkomo said the project development partner would invest in training of entrepreneurs and tooling of the centre’s infrastructural development.

