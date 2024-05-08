Response to El Nino emergency in Zimbabwe

UNICEF urgently appeals for USD 84.9 million to fund its emergency response to assist children and women affected by the El Niño crisis in Zimbabwe. This funding will provide life-saving interventions to 1.34 million people, including 866,000 children, amidst a complex humanitarian crisis exacerbated by water and food shortages.

See here the campaign page on climate.

Southern Africa, including Zimbabwe, is facing severe challenges due to the El Niño emergency, further compounded by public health crises such as cholera and polio outbreaks.

UNICEF is particularly concerned about children’s vulnerability in this current emergency. Decreased access to clean water and a poor diet heighten children’s risk of malnutrition and diarrheal diseases and impact their rights to education and protection. The full impact of these intersecting factors is expected to manifest only later. Hence, there is a need for a front-facing preventive strategy to avert excess deaths in the coming months.

During the lean season from January to March 2024, an estimated 1.2 million children experienced food insecurity, leading to potential school dropouts, particularly among girls. Women and girls fetching water face increased risks of gender-based violence during long journeys.