Retired judge Justice Mtshiya dies 

Retired High Court Judge Justice November Mtshiya has died.

Justice Mtshiya retired at the age of 70 after serving nine years on the bench in 2016.

Following his retirement, Justice Mtshiya went on to serve as acting judge of Appeal at the Lesotho Appeal Court.

In 2019, Justice Mtshiya was called back from the Kingdom of Lesotho following his appointment as acting judge of the High Court to preside over matters in the special courts for Income Tax Appeals and Fiscal Appeals of the higher court.