Source: Review fines on veld fire perpetrators: Parly – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY OWN CORRESPONDENT

THE Parliamentary Thematic Committee on Sustainable Development Goals on Thursday urged government to review fines imposed on people who cause veld fires as they were not deterrent enough.

This was revealed in the committee report on veldfire management which was presented by senator Chief Lucas Mtshane.

The Environmental Management Act (CAP 20:27) states that: “No person is allowed to light a fire outside residential and commercial premises during the period from July 31 to October 31 of each year.”

The Forestry Act of 1996 also prohibits smoking on State or private land and stipulates that anyone who throws away burning material shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine or six months in jail or both.