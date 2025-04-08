Source: RioZim workers petition govt over unpaid salaries – The Southern Eye

WORKERS at mines owned by RioZim have petitioned Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister Edgar Moyo to engage the resource group over non-payment of salaries which has resulted in five months arrears.

The workers are from Cam & Motor Mine in Kadoma, Renco Mine in Masvingo and Murowa Diamonds in Zvishavane.

The workers, represented by the Zimbabwe Diamond Allied Minerals Workers Union secretary-general Justice Chinhema, requested Moyo’s intervention in the matter.

Chinhema said the workers had not received their salaries for the past five months.

“This prolonged period of unpaid wages has created a humanitarian crisis affecting workers and their families, the surrounding communities leading to severe financial hardships and emotional distress,” he said in a letter dated April 1, 2025.

Chinhema said the workers were struggling to meet basic needs, including providing meals for their families and paying their children’s school and examination fees.

“The company has repeatedly extended unpaid leave to workers, offering little hope for resolution and the last communication from the shareholders was a cautionary announcement of March 4 highlighting that the company is facing financial and operational challenges and that the company was in the final stages of negotiations with a potential lender,” he said.

“The cautionary statement went on to say that the company was in the final stages of negotiating with an investor to purchase the majority shares of the company — an approach that does not address the immediate plight of the workers. A month has elapsed since this was announced and workers do not see light in all these statements.”

Chinhema said the statement pointed to a collapsing company that would exacerbate the poverty levels in the affected communities.

“We believe that government intervention is crucial at this juncture. We urge you to prioritise this matter and advocate for the welfare of these workers by facilitating urgent assistance through the Department of Social Welfare to the families in the form of financial payments and basic food hampers and facilitate dialogue with the company and its shareholders,” he said.

“Our efforts to engage management have not been successful, leaving us with no option but to approach your good office. Furthermore, we believe that government needs to establish a task force to address not only the immediate crisis but also the systemic issues that have led to this situation.”

Chinhema said workers were demanding protection that prevented recurrence of the crisis in the future.

“Your leadership can help to ensure that these employees receive their due salaries and restore their dignity, enabling them to support their families and contribute positively to society,” he said.

The letter was copied to the Mines and Mining Development and Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion ministries, and Public Service secretary Simon Masanga, among others.

Meanwhile, in another petition addressed to the chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee for Mines and Mining Development, Chinhema said the matter needed urgent attention.

“We believe that your intervention is crucial at this juncture. We urge you to prioritise this matter and summon the shareholders of this company to your committee to explain their short-term, mid-term, and long-term plans with their operations as well as the welfare of workers and their families,” he said.

Moyo and the parliamentary portfolio committee have not responded to the petitions.