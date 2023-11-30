Source: Rival miner up for gold ore theft – The Southern Eye

A 69-YEAR-OLD man from Matshemhlophe low-density suburb in Bulawayo has appeared in court on a charge of stealing seven tonnes of gold ore.

Simon Muyambo was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Maxwell Ncube yesterday.

He was remanded out of custody to December 12.

Muyambo is the acting managing director at Mount Morgan Mine.

The complainant in the matter is Melissa Carmen Greenland representing Greenland Mining Syndicate Mine.

She is also a director of the mine.

The court heard that on November 20 this year, Muyambo went to Greenland Mining Syndicate Mine in Hope Fountain outside Bulawayo where he stole seven tonnes of gold ore.

Muyambo allegedly transported the ore to his mill plant at Mount Morgan for processing.

Greenland discovered the theft and reported the matter to the police, leading to Muyambo’s arrest.

It is the State’s case that the stolen gold ore is still at Muyambo’s Mount Morgan Mill plant.

The court was told that the value of the stolen ore would be known after the assayer’s report.