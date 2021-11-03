Source: Roads take up 30% of devolution funds – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY PATRICIA SIBANDA

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has revealed that 30% of the $600 million it received from the government under the devolution programme have been used for the maintenance of the city’s road network.

Mayor Solomon Mguni told Southern Eye that the roads department was working on one of the major roads with 30% of the funds having been used so far.

“For now, 30% of the allocation has been used and the Department of State Roads, through Central Mechanical Equipment Department is working on Siyephambili Drive from Victoria Falls Road to Plumtree Road,” Mguni said.

“BCC is working on pothole patching and overlays on Fife Street. About $600 million was allocated to Bulawayo under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 1 and 2, part of which was funded by the Zimbabwe National Road Administration and the remainder being 20%, from devolution funds.”

Mguni said BCC hoped to see all its six major roads fully rehabilitated before the rainy season.

“As funds get disbursed, we hope to rehabilitate Victoria Falls Road, Matopos Road, Luveve Road, Old Esigodini Road and Khami Road,” he said.

The Bulawayo mayor said city roads were in a bad state, adding that roadworks should begin before the onset of the rainy season.

He said some of the funds for the roads were ready, but BCC was waiting for contractors to begin work.

“I understand that all the procurement formalities for these works have been done and all that is left is for contractors to move to site,” he said.