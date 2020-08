Rtd Assistant Commissioner Richard Mbanga passed away in New Delhi, India last Sunday.

Because of covid19 regulations and the need for social distancing, a family only funeral will be held on Sunday, August 31 in Kwe Kwe.

A memorial service for all will be held when the situation improves.

Mbanga Richard. My dear brother, my friend, my confidant. Go well. Miss you terribly.