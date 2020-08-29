Rtd Assistant Commissioner Richard Mbanga’s funeral has been postponed to September 7. The charter flight from India was cancelled at the last moment and is now expected to leave on September 5.

Source: Rtd Assistant Commissioner Richard Mbanga’s funeral postponed to September 7 – The Zimbabwean

Richard died from a massive heart attack a few weeks after undergoing a kidney transplant operation. His wife, Loice and son Norbert(who was the kidney donor) were with him at the time.

Further announcements will be made as the situation becomes clearer.

The family would like to thank most sincerely friends, relatives, his former colleagues in the ZRP and at Safeguard for amazing support. This has given us comfort in these difficult days.