Rugby in Zimbabwe has a passionate following and is embedded in the country’s sporting culture, though it doesn’t have quite the same frenzy as football or cricket. Rugby’s historical roots here trace back to colonial times, and the Zimbabwe Rugby Union, established in 1895, remains dedicated to growing the sport and fostering local talent.

The national team, known as the Sables, has given fans plenty to cheer about on the international stage, competing in past Rugby World Cups and building a local fan base.

Where to Get Involved

If you’re looking to either play or watch rugby in Zimbabwe, Harare and Bulawayo are the prime spots.

With top clubs like Harare Sports Club and Old Georgians in the capital and the Matabeleland Highlanders in Bulawayo, these cities are rugby hubs, hosting rugby fixtures in the Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) National Rugby League. The league brings local talent into the limelight and keeps the spirit of the game alive among fans​.

For newcomers and younger players, Harare’s schools, such as Prince Edward and St. John’s College, run influential rugby programmes that give young athletes a start in the sport.

Zimbabwe has adopted the Get Into Rugby programme, introducing children nationwide to the game while fostering community engagement. Supported by World Rugby, this scheme not only builds essential rugby skills but also promotes values like teamwork and discipline, setting the groundwork for future players​.

If you want to watch a Springbok game, then Harare and Bulawayo offer plenty of great spots to catch them. In Harare, popular sports bars and pubs regularly screen South African fixtures, drawing in passionate fans, while Bulawayo’s rugby bars provide a lively atmosphere for international matches.

Zimbabwean Rugby Players

Zimbabwe has produced some standout rugby talent over the years, with players who’ve not only left their mark on the local scene but also achieved international fame.

One of the most celebrated is Tendai “The Beast” Mtawarira, a powerhouse prop known for his strength and skill on the field. Though he represented South Africa in the Rugby World Cup, Mtawarira was born in Harare and is a proud Zimbabwean at heart​.

Kennedy Tsimba, a playmaking legend in Zimbabwean rugby, built a stellar career in South Africa and was inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame alongside his late brother, Richard. Both brothers, icons in Zimbabwean rugby, have left a lasting impact, inspiring young Zimbabweans to pursue the sport​

Future of Rugby in Zimbabwe

As rugby in Zimbabwe continues to grow, initiative programmes have further promoted the sport among young athletes, aiming to expand participation and the development of Zimbabwean rugby.