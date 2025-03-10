Ruling party wins Norton council by-election

Herald Reporter

ZANU PF candidate Cde Tsomondo Charamba won the Norton Ward 3 by-election and while independent candidate, Mr Tawanda Sibanda, won the Chegutu Ward 3 by-election during polls held on Saturday.

The vacancy in Chegutu occurred on January 2 when the incumbent councillor died while the vacancy in Norton arose on December 13, 2024.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) printed 2 850 ballot papers for Ward 3 of Chegutu Rural District Council, along with 2 550 for Ward 3 of Norton.

The figures included contingencies of 6,74 percent for Chegutu and 7,45 percent for Norton.

In Norton Town Council Ward 3, independent candidates Walter Munyeveri and Tanatswa Paradzayi, along with ZANU PF’s Cde Tsomondo Charamba, contested the position.

Nominations were held on February 6.

In Chegutu, ZANU PF’s Cde Mahwinei Makofi, along with independent candidates Ms Stabile Murombedzi and Mr Sibanda, ran.