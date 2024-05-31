Source: Rural youth get free business management training -Newsday Zimbabwe

TWO local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have embarked on a programme aimed at equipping rural youths with strategic business management skills to drive economic growth within their various communities.

The local NGOs, Conscious for Development and Empowerment Trust (CODET) and Youth Empowerment and Transformation Trust, are co-ordinating business training skills for rural youths in Mutasa district, Manicaland province.

The training is expected to boost business models that directly and effectively empower the youths with at least 30 youths in ward 16 Mutasa Central constituency currently undergoing training in poultry production.

In an interview on the sidelines of the ongoing business training workshop at Manhede business centre in Mutasa district this week, CODET executive director Vimbai Berete said the free business training aimed to empower youths in various rural communities.

“The aim of this training is to empower the youths with knowledge and skills for free so that they can start income-generating projects with the basic management skills,” she said.

“Youths have the potential to drive the economy. There is great need for the youths especially from the rural areas to be trained and adopt business skills.

“It is ideal for them to acquire business knowledge from these free trainings and be capacitated with the skills to operate their projects professionally.”

Berete encouraged the youths to embrace the training programme to shape their social and economic future.

The poultry production training is being conducted by Feedmix.

Feedmix technical sales representative Simbarashe Chaingeni said the training equipped the youths with skills to plan strategically and make important decisions in their poultry businesses that will promote viable business operations.

Chaingeni said the success of the poultry production training programme would create more jobs within the community.

“Poultry production is one of the best projects that are improving incomes for the poultry farmers. I urge the youths to take these trainings seriously and take this as an opportunity to economically empower themselves,” he said.

Headman Elias Mawondo said the training had come at the right time.

“In my area, there are a lot of unemployed youths. So this noble initiative will go a long way in economically empowering them.

“We are facing the menace of drugs and this will help the youths to refrain from taking drugs among other illicit vices,” he said.

Linda Matongerani, a beneficiary, said she would use the skills acquired to run her poultry business.

“I am now looking forward to effectively implement these skills in my business. This is a very important initiative as it will keep many youths from taking drugs,” she said.

Peter Masai, another beneficiary, hailed the programme as an eye-opener.

“This is an opportunity for youths to economically empower ourselves. I will put to good use the knowledge and skills that l have acquired to boost my business,” he said.