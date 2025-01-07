Source: Rusape applies for municipal status –Newsday Zimbabwe

The Rusape Town Council gave a notice of intention to establish a municipality in one of the Manicaland province’s largest and fast growing urban centres.

RUSAPE residents have welcomed the local authority’s plans to apply for municipal status, saying the move will attract investors leading to job creation and improved infrastructure.

According to a notice signed by town secretary Solomon Gabaza, the local authority said it had applied for municipal status through the Local Government and Public Works ministry.

“Notice is hereby given in terms of subsection (1) of section 14 of the Urban Councils Act (Chapter 29:15) that it is intended to recommend to the President that he exercises the powers conferred on him in terms of section 14 of the Urban Council Act (Chapter 29:15) to establish Municipality of Rusape from town council and will be made up of 10 wards,” part of the public notice read.

“Maps and reports relating to these proposals are available for inspection free of charge at the offices of the secretary for Local Government and Public Works, Makombe Building, Leopold Takawira and the office of the town secretary, Rusape Town Council.”

Speaking to NewsDay, Rusape Residents Trust chairperson Portipher Guta welcomed the move saying the upgrading of Rusape Town Council was crucial.

“As a municipality, Rusape will have more autonomy to make decisions on local issues, allowing for more effective governance,” he said.

“We will see economic growth and development by attracting investment and also municipal status can make Rusape more attractive to investors.”

He said municipal status would ensure improved infrastructure with increased revenue and autonomy and the municipality could invest in upgrading infrastructure, such as roads, water and sanitation systems.

Guta said Rusape would be able to provide more comprehensive services, including waste management, public transportation and healthcare facilities.

He noted that municipal status often comes with increased revenue streams, enabling the local authorities to provide better services and amenities.

“Overall, upgrading Rusape Town to a municipality can bring numerous benefits, including improved governance, economic growth, enhanced service delivery and increased opportunities for residents,” he said.

Rusape Town Council has in recent months been performing well under the leadership of Gabaza and council chairperson Lovemore Chifomboti.

According to the Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe, Rusape, which was granted town status in 1992, has an estimated population of 40 000 people with about 10 000 houses in low- medium- and high-density suburbs.

There are seven secondary schools, 10 primary schools and two vocational learning centres including 10 medical facilities, that is, a district hospital, three clinics and seven private medical facilities.

Investment opportunities in Rusape include development of a golf course, construction of shopping malls, commercial brick moulding and processing, tobacco auctioning and processing, fish farming and hotel and hospitality industry developments, among others.