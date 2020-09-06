Russia to deliver humanitarian aid to CAR, Republic of the Congo, Zimbabwe

The humanitarian aid will be delivered in accordance with the Russian government’s resolution

MOSCOW /TASS/. An aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry will deliver humanitarian aid consisting of sanitizers and personal protective equipment to the Central African Republic, the Republic of the Congo and Zimbabwe, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“On September 5, an Ilyushin IL-76 aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry is scheduled to deliver personal protective equipment, medical items and sanitizers as humanitarian aid. Overall, it is about 25 tonnes,” the statement says.

