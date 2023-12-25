Source: SA national in court for border jumping – The Southern Eye

A South African national was fined US$200 for entering Zimbabwe illegally without a valid passport.

Sibusiso Ntuli (46), who is self-employed as a marble and granite installer, pleaded guilty when he appeared before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware last Wednesday.

Ntuli was fined US$200 or two months imprisonment following his convinction.

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa said on December 18, Ntuli arrived at Plumtree border post in the morning enroute to South Africa travelling in his personal vehicle.

The vehicle had a temporary import permit under his Serbian friend, Petrovic Cedomir.

The permit was issued to him at Beitbridge border post upon entry into Zimbabwe.

The South African did not present himself to immigration officials at Beitbridge when they entered Zimbabwe.

In Plumtree, Ntuli remained in the vehicle as Cedomir completed immigration formalities.

However, at Ramokgwebana border post as they were about to enter Botswana it was discovered that Ntuli had an expired passport leading to his arrest.

They were escorted back to Plumtree border post where they were handed over to the immigration officials. — NIZBERT MOYO