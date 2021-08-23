Source: SA pressure group backs petition against forced vaccination – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY SILAS NKALA

THE International Coalition Against Coronavirus-for African Development (ICAC-AD) South African chapter has backed calls by Zimbabwean lawyers and other human rights activists to stop government and employers from demanding forced vaccination.

ICAC-AD South African chapter chairperson Chanda Chose, in a statement yesterday, said compulsory vaccination was an infringement on people’s rights.

This comes after recent announcements by government and several organisations that unvaccinated employees would not be allowed at work, while congregants that were not fully vaccinated would not be allowed to attend services at church.

Last week, a group of lawyers led by Obert Kondongwe petitioned government over compulsory vaccination.

“We fully agree with this petition to challenge the government of Zimbabwe regarding compulsory or forced vaccination of the people of Zimbabwe,” Chose said.

“It is the right of citizens to choose whether they want to be vaccinated or not and by imposing conditions on citizens, the government is violating their rights,” he said.

The petition by the lawyers stated that Zimbabwe’s statutes did not have any sections that forced people to get vaccinated.

They said the country’s Constitution also did not stipulate that unvaccinated people could not be employed.