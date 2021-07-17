Source: SA violence takes toll on trade | The Herald

A number of businesses have closed branches and stores in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng as a safety precaution.

Beitbridge Bureau

Cargo movement between South Africa and its neighbours has been affected by the orgy of violence and looting that swept across Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces in recent days.

The Durban port links South Africa with Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Mozambique, Botswana, Lesotho, eSwatini, DRC and Angola.

Since violence broke out last Thursday, 28 commercial trucks were burnt to ashes in the two provinces.

As a result of the fracas, most companies have parked their vehicles until the situation returns to normal.

Shipping and Freight Forwarding Agents Association of Zimbabwe (SFAAZ) chief executive Mr Joseph Musariri said many transporters were sceptical about travelling to South Africa.

“The events in South Africa have negatively affected the movement of cargo within the region,” said Mr Musariri.

“You will note that transit cargo is allowed three days to cross Zimbabwe’s borders and that some transporters who have entered the country are now reluctant to proceed to South Africa,” he said.

A Zambian trucker coming from Durban, Mr Rodney Bwalya, said he was fortunate to leave the place before violence broke out.

Another trucker, Mr Samuel Mashayamombe said most of the trucks which were burnt or attacked were those plying South African routes.