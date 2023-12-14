SA-Zim Border | Border Management Authority hosts Zimbabwean counterparts on bilateral visit

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority Dr Michael Masiapato is hosting his Zimbabwean counterpart for a bilateral visit. The visit aims to showcase South Africa’s model of administration and border management coordination. The Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe is in the process of developing the Border Ports Authority Bill to establish the Zimbabwe Border Ports Authority and to provide for its functions. For more news, visit sabcnews.com and #SABCNews on all Social Media platforms.

