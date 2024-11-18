Source: Sadc children take centre stage in Victoria Falls –Newsday Zimbabwe

The children called for societies to be inclusive and ensure that children with disabilities have access to social services.

CHILDREN from the Sadc region stole the show in Victoria Falls coming up with a call to action to be presented to heads of State and Government at the World Children’s Day commemoration last weekend.

According to a statement after the commemorations, they called for inclusive education for all children in the region.

“They have also called for policies and constitutions to be reinforced to ensure that children with disabilities have their rights respected.

“Children have called for birth registration to be improved so that they can acquire birth certificates. Birth certificates are a gateway to many of the rights afforded to children.

“Children have called for an education curriculum that is relevant to the modern world and equips them with skills to navigate life.

“They have also called for climate change education programmes to be expanded and enhanced.”

Meanwhile, addressing delegates at the commemorations, UN resident co-ordinator in Zimbabwe, Edward Kallon, emphasised the importance of holding leaders accountable to the children voices, ensuring alignment with international and regional frameworks, such as the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of children

“Education is a cornerstone for societal transformation, it fosters peace, social justice, equity and inclusivity. The theme, Educate and Skill African Child for Prosperity, resonates powerfully with on-going global initiatives including sustainable development goals and African Union year of education,” he said.

Unicef regional director Etleva Kadilli echoed Kallon’s sentiments highlighting the transformative power of education.

“These advancements illustrate that when governments and educators listen to children and act, significant progress can be achieved,” she said.

“Your voices are vital, when you speak, you not only shape your future but ours as well.”

She said persistent challenges facing sub-Saharan Africa, where educational disparities remain stark, must be addressed.