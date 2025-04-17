Sadc Military Health Working Group hails Geo Pomona

Geo Pomona Waste Management (Pvt) Limited chief executive officer and executive chairman Dr Dilesh Nguwaya (centre) leads members of the Sadc Military Health Working Group during a tour of the waste management facility in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Charles Muchakagara.

Wallace Ruzvidzo-Herald Reporter

The Geo Pomona Waste Management facility is a timely project that is aiding the country and region’s well-being, the SADC Military Health Working Group has said.

The SADC Health Working Group yesterday went on a tour of the waste management firm’s facility, led by its chief executive officer and executive chairman, Dr Dilesh Nguwaya.

In an interview after the tour, Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF)’s Brigadier General Godfrey Mutetse, who is the incoming Chair of the Working Group, said the facility was promoting the overall well-being of the general citizenry and the environment.

“We felt that the Geo Pomona Waste Management site, being a project that manages waste from Harare, would be good to synthesise what we would have discussed in our AGM,” he said.

“Here we have seen the processes that are being undertaken to manage waste are actually in support of sustainable development goals, and of interest to this group that I am leading. Good health and well-being is one aspect which the Geo Pomona Waste Management site is managing well, thanks to Dr Nguwaya for that.

“We have also seen that they are not just throwing away whatever they collect; they promote reduction of usage, they promote recycling, and they are also promoting reuse, which are very important concepts. I understand our environmental management’s urgency to promote such concepts of waste management.”

Zambia’s Brigadier General Jackson Kasela, who is the outgoing Chair of the Working Group, said he had not seen such a facility before, adding that the project was “very good”.

“I have not seen this one anywhere else . . . we were told we were going to a dumpsite, and as we were entering the gate, I asked if this was the dumpsite . . . it is a very good project because I can actually eat my food here next to where the garbage is being dumped, so I think this is very good,” he said.

Dr Nguwaya said Geo Pomona was playing its part in ensuring a clean environment.

“Waste management is also related to health issues…everyone needs to stay in a good environment,” he said.

“As a waste management company, we are also making sure that people live in a good environment by collecting waste from the streets and managing waste very well here.”

He said the touring of the facility by representatives from several countries and local institutions was a testament to the work being done by the firm.

“So far we have countries like Lesotho, Botswana, and Madagascar who are interested in working with us on the issue of waste management, and we also have our local authorities like the City of Mutare and City of Masvingo we are currently working with,” he said.