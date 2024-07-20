Sadc Summit: Business community eyes boom 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

President Mnangagwa

Blessings Chidakwa, Herald Reporter

LOCAL entrepreneurs are expecting the forthcoming 7th SADC Industrialisation Week and 44th Heads of State and Government Summit to unlock an array of business opportunities.

President Mnangagwa will assume the SADC chair during the summit whose preparations have reached an advanced stage.

The setting up of necessary supporting infrastructure is over 90 percent complete with companies in several economic sectors including transport, accommodation, retail and entertainment preparing for extra business.

Zimbabwe is expected to host more than 150 companies from across southern Africa during the SADC Industrialisation Week scheduled to run from July 28 to August 2 under the theme: “Promoting innovation to unlock opportunities for sustainable economic growth and development: towards an industrialised SADC.”

The event will be a precursor to the SADC Heads of State Summit on August 17.

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi said the Industrialisation Week and SADC Summit would provide an opportunity for the country to showcase the diverse tourism attractions that it was blessed with.

“The tourism industry will definitely enjoy brisk business in terms of accommodation, food and beverages, recreation and entertainment activities, spotlighting our hospitality to visiting delegates.

“The country’s rich cultural heritage, history and natural beauty will also be on display, while promoting people-to-people exchanges as the 16-member SADC regional bloc converges on Harare,” she said.

Minister Rwodzi said for the Industrialisation Week, the ministry had mobilised tourism private sector operators to exhibit and participate in panel discussions.

“It is expected that the industry will leverage on the discussion platforms to improve their entrepreneurship skills, service delivery, innovation and competitiveness, among other deliverables,” she said.

Among the stakeholders, the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) is optimistic about positive outcomes for local firms.

CZI chief executive officer Ms Sekai Kuvarika said the summit and industrialisation week would offer an enormous potential to bring together investors, policymakers and industry leaders, paving the way for economic growth and industrialisation in the region.

“We eagerly await the SADC Industrialisation Week as it is the first time to have a forum to promote investment in industries within the region,” she said.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe director Mr Napoleon Nyanhi recently said the SADC summit was a rare opportunity that local creatives were supposed to take advantage of.

Mr Nyanhi said most of the creatives were looking for a penetration strategy into international markets and a regional audience was a good starting point.

“If only we can be able to sell the beauty of our arts and crafts, we would have opened a window into multiple African countries at once.

“Culinary experts have the opportunity to popularise our dishes in the region. As August approaches, I urge the sector to be prepared to present our highest standards,” he said.

Mr Nyanhi urged local creatives to come up with artistic works around Africa and the summit.

“We can tell the African story our Zimbabwean way. Musicians can compose songs, poets can come up with poems and artistes with sculptures, skits and fashion designs that celebrate Zimbabwe as a host of this Summit.”

Chilmund Chemicals’ director for business development, Mr Nicholas Bhero, whose firm is the main manufacturer of aluminium sulphate, the main coagulant used in water treatment, is optimistic of opening export markets.

“We are now gearing towards the export market. We are so excited about the SADC Industrialisation Week because it speaks to the plans that we have; plans of expansion into the region.

“One thing that I will tell you is the technology that we have is the first of its kind in Africa and is the fifth in the world,” he said.

Mr Bhero said they were the only company producing non-ferrous aluminium sulphate in southern and eastern Africa at the moment.

He said countries in the region were importing their product from China, Turkey, and other areas outside of Africa.

“Now one of the main challenges that they face is supply chain disruptions, for instance, there can be challenges at the ports of entry among other things.

“So, if we they can be supplied from Zimbabwe, it not only strengthens regional integration but contributes to our GDP,” he said.