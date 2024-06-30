Source: Sadc summit security guaranteed | The Sunday Mail

Debra Matabvu

THE Government will deploy adequate security to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for delegates attending the upcoming 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, the Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Ambassador Raphael Faranisi, said the country’s security sector was prepared to deal with any unsanctioned actions.

The summit will run from August 8 to 18.

“I am not at liberty to state the number of personnel that will be deployed for the summit,” said Amb Faranisi.

“However, like for any other international summit, we have adequate security to ensure peace and stability during the SADC summit.

“Those who want to disrupt the summit for whatever reason should be ready to face the law. We have seen and heard of people who are planning demonstrations ahead of the summit. We do not prohibit demos, but they have to be sanctioned by the police.

“The reasons for the demonstration must be clearly spelt out. So, we are adequately prepared for the summit and we want to assure delegates that there will be adequate security.”

Last week, President Mnangagwa gave a stern warning to “unruly elements” seeking to disturb the peace prevailing in the country.

Addressing the ZANU PF Politburo, President Mnangagwa said: “I am fully aware that certain unruly elements, in collaboration with our detractors, have activated their perennial tendencies of seeking to disturb our security, peace and prevailing tranquil environment.

“They must be warned that my Government will not brook any form of mischief, under whatever pretext. The law will take its course without fear or favour.”

Recently, opposition CCC politician Jameson Timba and 76 other party members were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly participating in an unlawful gathering.

Police allege the meeting was convened to plan for staging of unlawful demonstrations in Harare.

In previous years, some known opposition activists have been accused of staging fake abductions, especially ahead of international summits, which they later blame on the State.

Zimbabwe is set to assume the chairmanship of the regional bloc during the summit.