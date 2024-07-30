Sadc urged to prioritise food security 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

President Mnangagwa

Joseph Madzimure, Senior Reporter

INCOMING Southern African Development Community (SADC) chairman President Mnangagwa has urged members of the regional bloc to prioritise food security, with Zimbabwe on the correct trajectory to achieve this goal.

In an interview with ZBC News from his Precabe farm in Kwekwe on Sunday, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe had developed a model of agriculture which addressed food security at household level.

He said the roll-out of dam construction countrywide would boost agricultural production, provide potable water and lay the ground for the installation of mini-hydro power projects as the Second Republic moves to revolutionise agriculture, especially for smallholder farmers.

The President said the development of dams was part of long term plans to support smallholder irrigation, boost food and agricultural production and harness water for industrial and domestic use.

“I believe that the ambition of every single country is the ability to feed itself. We have developed a model of agriculture which addresses food security at household level in the country.

“Above that, there is commercial agriculture which we are supporting and we are doing our best to make sure we progress as a country.

“Zimbabwe is on the correct trajectory in terms of attaining food security forever,” he said.

Turning to irrigation development in Zimbabwe and Africa at large, the President said the continent had adequate arable land which could be exploited to feed its population.

“Africa as a continent has adequate arable land which we can exploit to feed the African population. The second aspect is, do we have the capacity across Africa or the same trajectory in applying ourselves to feed ourselves?

“This is where you find differences but at the end of the day, I believe that it is necessary for every single African country that has arable land to be able to apply itself to make sure it is food secure. Yes, there is an issue of climate change challenges but there are mitigations which can be applied against climate change.”

President Mnangagwa said there was need to create water bodies and promote irrigation.

“The rest of the world is facing climate change. In countries like Zimbabwe which depend on agriculture, we must find methods to mitigate against climate change so that we maintain our agriculture. We should create water bodies and promote irrigation. Countries that have the same challenges as we have in Zimbabwe, should use the same approach to make sure that where there is not enough rainfall, there are enough water bodies and enough irrigation,” he said.