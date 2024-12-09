Source: Safari operator nabbed over US$170k theft –Newsday Zimbabwe

A SAFARI operator was last week arraigned before the courts facing theft of trust property involving US$170 000.

Hamilton Mandizvidza (44), who is the director of Falcon Safaris, appeared before magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa and was granted US$500 bail

The complainant is Pride Murengwe, the director at Market Financial Services (Pvt) Limited.

The two parties had been business partners for six years.

It is alleged that on June 20 this year, Mandizvidza was entrusted to receive US$295 000 into his bank account.

The money was sent by Foxworth Consulting from the United States and it was meant for payment for supplies of raw materials and services in Dubai, China and the United Kingdom.

Mandizvidza allegedly facilitated the payment on commission and he made payments worth US$125 000 and converted US$170 000 to personal use.

To cover up the offence, Mandizvidza allegedly generated fake proof of payment receipts which did not reach the intended destinations.

The court heard that Murengwe made several follow ups with Mandizvidza without success.

He later reported the matter to the police leading to Mandizvidza’s arrest on December 3 in Victoria Falls.

The total value stolen is US$170 000 and nothing was recovered.