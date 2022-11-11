Source: ‘Sanctions frustrating radio transmitter imports’ -Newsday Zimbabwe

GOVERNMENT says it has been failing to procure the best radio transmitters from the United Kingdom due to sanctions.

It claims UK banks are rejecting payments from Zimbabwe. The UK embassy has, however, disputed the allegations.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana made the claims in a tweet yesterday.

“We are trying to import transmitters for our radios. One of the best suppliers is the UK, but their banks can’t take money from Zimbabwe because Zimbabwe is under sanctions,” he alleged.

Mangwana did not, however, specify the company failing to procure the transmitters.

In response to the allegations, the UK embassy said government should furnish it with details so that it can assist the Zimbabwean company in question.

“The embassy is seeking to obtain the full details and, where possible, assist the Zimbabwean company in question. We are working to increase trade between the UK and Zimbabwe as shown by the recent trade mission to the UK. Our trade agreement provides Zimbabwean exporters with tariff- and quota-free access to the UK market. Last year, trade between our two countries was US$175 million,” the UK embassy said yesterday.

Last month, the UK said it only had targeted sanctions, travel bans and asset freezes on five individuals and the Zimbabwe Defence Industries.

The five individuals under UK and United States sanctions are former State Security minister Owen Ncube, CIO director Isaac Moyo, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga, businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei and Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Tanzania, Anselem Sanyatwe.

“These measures are not in any way designed to hinder trade,” the embassy added.

The UK government also promised to provide considerable development assistance to the education and health sectors in Zimbabwe with US$114 million earmarked to support Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 1 this year.