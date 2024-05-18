Source: Sandi-Moyo denied heroine status –Newsday Zimbabwe

Sandi-Moyo passed away at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo on Thursday after a long battle with hypertension.

FORMER Bulawayo Provincial Affairs minister Eunice Sandi-Moyo who died this week was yesterday denied national heroine status with President Emmerson Mnangagwa saying she will get a State-assisted burial.

She was 78.

“In recognition of her outstanding services to our nation, I am humbled to grant Mama Sandi-Moyo the honour of a State-assisted funeral and burial. May her family’s grief be assuaged by the high regard she earned and deserved from all of us who worked and interacted with her,” Mnangagwa said in his condolence message.

Mnangagwa, however, said Sandi-Moyo was a staunch nationalist.

“A staunch, veteran nationalist who was intimately involved with the politics of the liberation of our country, the late Amai Moyo will be remembered for her sterling services to Metropolitan Bulawayo province and to our entire nation under the first republic,” Mnangagwa said.

“The late Comrade Sandi worked exceptionally hard to rally communities for national community development, thus anticipating our policy on devolution which has become the centrepiece of the second republic and the vehicle for spatially balanced and community-specific development which leaves no one and no place behind.”

Sandi-Moyo, who was a member of Zanu PF’s politburo, was born on November 8, 1946 in Bulilima-Mangwe, Matabeleland South province.

She is survived by five children.

Mourners are gathered at her Sunnighill house in Bulawayo.