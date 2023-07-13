Saviour Kasukuwere on being barred from contesting Zimbabwe election

The former Zimbabwean minister, Saviour Kasukuwere says despite the court outcome, they will soldier on. This after the High Court in Zimbabwe barred Kasukuwere from contesting the Presidential elections in the country scheduled for next month. It follows a ZANU PF sympathiser who lodged a case, challenging a decision by the Nomination Court to approve Kasukuwere’s candidature. We are joined by former Zimbabwe minister, Saviour Kasukuwere. For more news, visit sabcnews.com and #SABCNews on all Social Media platforms.