Source: ‘Schools disinfected’ | The Herald

Minister Mutsvangwa

Herald Reporter

All boarding schools used as quarantine centres have been disinfected and are safe, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa told Senate yesterday during the Question and Answer session.

Government disinfected all schools and learning centres, she said in reply to Harare Senator Omega Hungwe (Zanu PF) who sought to know if boarding schools that were used as quarantine centres were safe for learners.

“All the schools were disinfected because as Government we are equally concerned with the safety of children. To that end, Government has mobilised $600 million for the procurement of personal protective equipment for pupils ahead of opening of schools. The lives of our pupils are very important and no one should be exposed to the disease hence we took those measures,” said Minister Mutsvangwa, who is also the new leader of Government business in Senate. She said it was prudent for Government to reopen schools after the success of several measures taken to contain Covid-19

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education engaged in extensive consultations with all stakeholders before the decision to reopen was made.

Responding to another question, Minister Mutsvangwa said the vetting of war collaborators and ex-detainees was set to start following the signing into law by President Mnangagwa of the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Act.