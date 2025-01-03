SDA community projects commended

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Minister Tino Machakaire, (second from left), deputy Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife John Paradza (second from right), businessmen Mr Kudakwashe Tagwirei (centre), Scott Sakupwanya (right) and Happison Muchechetere pose for a photo at the cross-over night at Rainbow Towers in Harare on Tuesday.

Tafadzwa Zimoyo-Entertainment Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has commended the Seventh Day Adventist Church for consistently demonstrating dedication to the nation and effectively participating in community development projects.

In a televised address to a New Year Crossover Night dubbed, “Celestial Chorus Volume 2 Soiree”, at Rainbow Towers in Harare on December 31, the President praised the SDA for its unwavering devotion and commitment to the nation.

The event was attended by Cabinet Ministers, diplomats, celebrities, musicians and adventists.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all members of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church for your unwavering devotion and commitment to our nation.

“For a long time, the Seventh Day Adventist Church has consistently demonstrated its dedication by actively participating in national development programmes. Your contributions in education, health care, social welfare, and spiritual awareness have led to this change,” President Mnangagwa said.

The Seventh Day Adventist Church, he said, had uplifted communities and was advancing the country’s shared vision of a prosperous Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa quoted Psalm 127, verse 1, reminding people that God is the ultimate builder and that they should involve Him in every project.

“As we reflect on the importance of nurturing strong families, I commend your continued efforts to promote family-centred values. Indeed, as the Bible says, ‘If the Lord does not build a home, they labour in vain they that build it’.

“I urge you to continue standing as a pillar of support, guiding parents, children and building strong communities, moral integrity, and spirituality.

“Strong families lead to a strong nation, and the commitment to building family life aligns perfectly with our national goal of creating a society founded on love, harmony, and prosperity,” he said.

The President also expressed a desire for the community to come together, support one another, and spread joy and kindness throughout the year.

“During the festive season, and as we look forward to the dawn of a New Year, I offer heartfelt wishes for a blessed celebration and a fruitful 2025.

“May this period bring joy, renewed hope, and a deep compassion to all. I urge every member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church and indeed all communities of faith to stay in a spirit of collaboration in the New Year,” he said.

“Work hand in hand to realise our common aspirations for a better Zimbabwe.”

President Mnangagwa urged various faiths to keep the country’s leadership in their prayers.

“We encourage you to keep us every day in your prayers as you steer this country towards an upper middle-income economy.

“May the grace of God continue to guide your endeavours as you serve and uplift our nation. With hope, faith, and love, let us embrace this New Year together in line with our country’s mantra,”Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo, Inotongwa Nevene Vayo, Inonamatirwa Nevene vayo.”

Speaking at the same event, Seventh-Day Adventist Church leader and businessman Mr Kudakwashe Tagwireyi urged youths to dedicate themselves to the Lord’s work.

He lauded the presence of the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, Tino Machakaire, his Deputy Kudakwashe Mupamhanga and the Permanent Secretary Mr Solomon Mhlanga.

Mr Tagwireyi emphasised that in these challenging times, it was crucial for young people to stand up and make their presence felt, not just by being counted, but by becoming active advocates for democracy.

“I want to encourage you, because we are in a war, that you are going to stand up and be counted. Stand up, not only to be counted, but stand up and become a soldier, a soldier of democracy. That’s the other challenge,” he said.

Mr Tagwireyi also encouraged people to always be a friend to all and an enemy to none and strive to make a positive impact in whatever they touch.

“I hope with this New Year, you will be able to encourage yourself to see your enemy as your friend. That is what I want you to do, and that way you become a better person because of your faith. And that is what I pray for, and that is what I wish for. And I hope that all of what you do is going to make history in our country.”

The event saw top regional and local gospel musicians such as Janet Manyowa, Everton Mlalazi who doubled as host of the night, Natasha Mlalazi, Blue and Tadiwa, Xola Toto, Fisani, Rudo Madindi, Khaya Mthethwa, Mmatema and Canaan Nyathi sharing the stage as they dished out Seventh-Day Adventist Church popular hymns.