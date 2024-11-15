Security firms under spotlight over robberies 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Commissioner Maxwell Chikunguru

Crime Reporter

SECURITY companies whose guards continue to be implicated in criminal activities, especially armed robberies, will now be viewed as criminal syndicate organisations masquerading as security service providers, police have said.

These sentiments come after there has been an increase in armed robbery cases in which security guards have been attacked by robbers while in possession of large amounts of cash.

The Officer Commanding Harare province, Commissioner Maxwell Chikunguru, challenged security companies to implement continuous lifestyle audits on their guards to ascertain if they were living beyond their means.

“Familiarise yourselves with their backgrounds and behaviours to ensure they align with their responsibilities. Do not hesitate to terminate the employment of individuals with criminal histories. Never compromise your integrity for profit by hiring criminals. If your guards continue to be implicated in crime, we will have no choice but to view your organisation as a criminal syndicate masquerading as a security provider,” he said.

Comm Chikunguru proposed several platforms for the police and the companies to continuously work together.

“First, I suggest we exchange contact information and start actively communicating, updating each other on what is happening, and sharing ideas on how we can win this battle. Ensure you have the contact details of your nearest police station, the officers in charge, and other security stakeholders. When armed robbers strike, contact us, and together we can effectively respond and combat this threat.

“Second, I urge you to engage us in helping you vet and train your guards. We welcome the opportunity to address your guards directly, providing them with security tips that can enhance their skills. Invite us to your companies and allow us to assist in this critical area. Additionally, we can provide counselling for guards struggling with substance abuse, which can adversely affect their performance and effectiveness,” he said.

On the third proposal, Comm Chikunguru said the police should be allowed to co-monitor security guards during police night patrols.

“You can establish log books for our police officers to sign when they pass by your premises. The finer details of this arrangement can be worked out between your organisation and the local police station, ensuring we collaborate effectively to maintain security. Lastly, I ask for unity in our march against crime.

“Collaborate closely with our public relations officers to receive the latest crime tips, share intelligence, and form social media groups to enhance our collective efforts in combating crime. This united approach will not only strengthen our response but also foster a sense of community vigilance essential in our fight against criminal activities,” Comm Chikunguru said.

The acting officer-in-charge of CID Homicide (Harare), Detective Inspector Anele Mkandla, said the manner in which these guards were tricked and waylaid by robbers leaves a lot to be desired.

“The other worrying issue is lack of training on the use of firearms. There is a need to properly train security guards in this regard, such that they can also offer assistance when faced with these criminals. It is against this background that security companies should rise to the occasion and help in the fight against violent crimes,” he said.

Det Insp Mkandla expressed concern over an upsurge in house and business premises robberies countrywide.

“In business premises, most of them will be manned by security guards, or the premises are protected by alarm systems that are operated by different security companies in Zimbabwe. In most cases, security guards are captured and disarmed with their firearms.”

“Sadly, security companies have been hit by armed robberies without offering any assistance, and in some instances, reaction teams are also cornered by these thieves and captured in the process. We have several scenes where reaction security teams were captured by robbers and have their service pistols stolen, which are in turn used in the commission of other robberies,” Detective Insp Mkandla said.