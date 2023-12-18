Source: Senior citizens get early Xmas presents -Newsday Zimbabwe

PROSPECT Lithium Zimbabwe (PLZ) has given the elderly and child-headed families in Goromonzi an early Christmas present after donating 100 hampers as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

PLZ assistant general manager Rugare Dobbie said the Christmas hampers were full of festive cheer.

Dhobbie said Christmas time was for giving hence the gesture. She said the company gave the groceries to senior citizens as a way of making them comfortable during the festive season.

Speaking at the event, local headman Might Kabange applauded the company for remembering his community.

He also chronicled how the Goromonzi area has been transformed since PLZ came into the area.

PLZ also led in the planting of trees along the roads at Majuru shopping centre.

“The move is aimed at promoting environmental conservation and mitigating the effects of climate change as well as traffic dust,” the company said.

PLZ is partnering the Forestry Commission (FC) in the project.

Speaking at the same occasion, Goromonzi FC representative Charity Kasesu expressed satisfaction with the PLZ’s multi-stakeholder mobilisation of the project, saying this would ensure the survival and growth of the trees.