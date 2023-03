Source: Seven pupils injured as classroom block collapses into mine shaft – The Midlands Observer

Seven pupils have been injured at Globe and Phoenix Primary School after a classroom block caved into a mine shaft this morning.

The injured pupils have been rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital. The Civil Protection team and school authorities are still conducting a roll call to ascertain if there are pupils still buried under the rubble. – The Midlands Observer

