Sex enhancing drug overdose fatal: Expert 

THE growing demand for sex enhancement products has put a lot of lives at risk in Zimbabwe, a medical expert has said.

In an interview yesterday, Medical and Dental Private Practitioners Association of Zimbabwe president Johannes Marisa said despite sex enhancing medication having been approved to be sold for sexual ailments, a problem arose when users take an overdose.

‘’People want to enjoy themselves, but the problem is that they overdose themselves for sexual transfiguration,” Marisa said.

“So that is the challenge we are facing now, so you find in Zimbabwe people taking an overdose because that person is with many partners and by doing so you get complications from those drugs but the standard doses have proved to be quite safe.”

Recently, former police Chief Superintendent Francis Matsika died at a girlfriend’s place during intimacy.

The deceased is said to have been suffering from erectile dysfunction and asked his lover to prepare a sex enhancing concoction.

According to the Human Enhancement Drug Network, sex enhancers are drugs which enhance normal or abnormal erectile function and aphrodisiacs which increase sexual arousal and desire.

Sex enhancing concoctions have flooded Zimbabwe’s towns and cities with some being sold by illegal traders.

Marisa also revealed that there might be health-related complications as a result of taking an overdose of sex enhancers including severe headaches and blurred vision.

‘’There is also a serious risk of severe hypertension, that is why people die,” Marisa said.

He said there was a mistaken belief in society that a man must be verile which has seen some taking drugs with disastrous consequences.

“So, despite those effects, you find people saying I will cross the bridge when I get to it,” Marisa said.