Source: Sexagenarian arrested over unregistered medicines – The Southern Eye

The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates court where Thandiwe Masango appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

A 60-YEAR-OLD Kwekwe woman was arrested after she was found in possession of 50 tubes of skin lightening creams.

Prosecutor Voster Makuwerere alleged that on December 18 this year, a report was received to the effect that Masango had abandoned her bag at the Plumtree border Caravan site.

The bag was searched and was found with the creams.

Masango came the next day claiming the bag and was arrested after she failed to produce registration documents.