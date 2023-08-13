Shame on you: Pearl Thusi, Sello Maake-ka Ncube slammed for visit to Zimbabwe

Mzansi celebrities Pearl Thusi and Sello Maake-ka Ncube trended after being spotted in a picture that left X users with mixed reactions.

In the photo, Pearl and Sello are seated with Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa and other delegates, all wearing scarves in Zim colours.

Zimbabwe’s presidential election is fast approaching and Zanu-PF’s campaign has featured pop stars and sporting heroes, with former world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather attending an event last month.

X was inundated with users who were disappointed with the stars.

“I have said this before many times: there is nothing as useless, unpatriotic, unprincipled, out of touch with reality and greedy like South African “celebrities” in Zim, a country with no press freedom, no political freedom and no economic freedom. SA celebrities smile and laugh,” wrote one.

Seasoned actor Loyiso MacDonald also weighed in: “I’m not one to act self-righteous and tell others what they should or shouldn’t do, but this not a good look.”

Actress Sonia Mbele also headed to Zim, but was not in the picture. She did however share snaps with Pearl and Sello on Instagram.

“What you may not know is that I do business in both producing and manufacturing in and outside SA, Ghana, Nigeria, Congo, Namibia, Zambia, Zim, US, UK and Dubai. Go where people see you and respect you. The rest I don’t get involved,” she wrote.

TimesLIVE reported that one-sixth of registered voters are first-timers who will be crucial at the polls.

“There is a high probability this election will be decided by the first-time voters,” said Brighton Tamberekera, a projects officer at vote watchdog Zimbabwe Election Support Network. “We hope the youths registered turn up to vote.”

