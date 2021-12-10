Source: Shootout escapee in court for robbery – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

ONE of the suspected armed robbers, who escaped a shoot-out that claimed the lives of three of his colleagues at ex-detective Joseph Nemaise’s house on Monday night appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday facing 13 counts of armed robbery.

Nemaise shot dead three armed robbers, who had raided his Chadcombe house, as two others escaped.

One of the suspects Francis Takura (33) was arrested in the Harare central business district and appeared before magistrate Barbara Mateko facing armed robbery charges.

Mateko remanded Takura in custody to December 28 pending further investigations.

The complainants in the first three counts are James Rikonda of Hatfield, Learnmore Ushe and Tichaona Maworere.

Allegations are that on November 5, 2021, at around 3am, Rikonda who had retired top bed, was awakened by four unknown persons armed with an AK47 rifle and an unidentified type of pistol.

They ransacked the house and stole US$11 550, an Iphone 12 Promax with an Econet line, a pair of Timberland shoes, a baby bag, a Rollex wrist watch, a 9mm Norinco pistol serial number 40018004.

They then demanded keys for his Toyota Hilux GD6 and forced him and his wife into the vehicle. They proceeded to the complainant’s workplace and stole US$10 000.

The criminals later went back to the complainants’ place of residence.

They stole a laptop, Xiaomi Note 7 cellphone with an Econet line and another complainant Maworere’s property comprising of one black Tablet, a blue Nokia cellphone, an Itel cellphone, a Black Samsung cellphone, an HP620 laptop black in colour, a grey HP laptop, a sports bag, 2x Nokia cellphones, six pairs shoes, an assortment of jewellery and necklaces and bracelets.

On December 1, the criminals robbed Madonhi, Nunurai and Nadzo at their house. They stole cellphones, cash and various other goods while threatening to rape or kill the victims if they did not surrender more money.

They also committed armed robberies on separate occasions armed with an AK47.