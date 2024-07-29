Shop loses US$10 000 to robbers

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

FIVE robbers raided a shop in Harare’s central business district and stole US$10 000 and ZiG300 after attacking a security guard early yesterday morning.

The incident occurred at a shop along Leopold Takawira Street at around 2.30 am.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development and said investigations are in progress.

“Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of robbery which occurred at a shop along Leopold Takawira Street in the CBD on July 28 at around 2.30 am,” he said.

“Five unknown suspects attacked the security guard who was on duty before breaking into the shop. The suspects stole US$10 000 and ZiG 300 cash which was in the safe, as well as some documents. Anyone with information can report at the nearest police station.”

