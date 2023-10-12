Source: Shot in arm for Gweru households – The Southern Eye

AT least six households in Gweru are benefitting from an urban resilience building project spearheaded by a German non-governmental organisation, Welthungerhilfe (WHH).

Speaking at a field day, WHH spokesperson Kudzai Mpangi said the humanitarian organisation was allocated one hectare at the local authority’s Go Beer Farm to undertake horticultural projects.

“So far the farm is benefitting six households and currently they have grown cabbages, peas and maize. The project has been implemented as a response to various shocks and challenges including climate change, drought, crop failure, floods and importantly the impact of COVID-19,” Mpangi said.

She said WHH provided agriculture infrastructure worth US$39 421 to assist 32 beneficiaries in various self-help projects.

One of the beneficiaries Annie Makurenje, said the project had helped them in alleviating food security challenges and to raise income for their families.

“The project has seen some of us developing from vendors and backyard farmers to engage in farming that has positively changed our livelihoods,” she said.

The WHH urban resilience project is targeting 1 500 households from the city’s seven wards as the organisation seeks to mitigate rising poverty levels in the country’s urban areas.

According to the World Food Organisation, more than two million urban dwellers in Zimbabwe need food assistance.